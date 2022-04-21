Golden Nuggets: Can Deebo and Kyle’s relationship hold up?

“The wide receiver broke his silence on Wednesday, hours after a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that stated Deebo Samuel had requested a trade from the 49ers and was not interested in negotiating a deal. Darlington said he spoke to Samuel on the phone.

“Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers @ToryDandy and deebo Samuel,” Samuel wrote on Twitter.”

“No, Garoppolo has nothing to do with this. The Deebo issue is between him and the 49ers. Except possibly in one indirect way that I will bring up as a complicated possible short-term, clunky (but effective) compromise for all parties.

Remember, Deebo is signed to a $4 million contract for the 2022 season. What if, to bring him on board for 2022, the 49ers offer to guarantee him $25 million this season and agree not to franchise tag him after that?”

“Having a first-round choice would dramatically alter how the team could attack this year’s draft, and their priorities could shift with more premium talent available to them that early in the draft.”

“What he did last season was really unique and it’s really not something you’d even want to try with most receivers,” the general manager said. “It takes a strong guy physically and mentally and then also just the willingness to do it. To me, that’s why I’d even put him up there with Tyreek, because it’s the special traits that you look for.”

“While Samuel’s representatives are agitating for a trade before or during the draft, the 49ers seem to be trying to calm the waters so they can resume negotiations like they did with Kittle two years ago. Samuel has a good relationship with Shanahan with the two routinely hanging out in the head coach’s office to discuss upcoming game plans and with Shanahan often acquiescing to Samuel’s in-game demands to get the ball in his hand, which notably occurred just before a Samuel touchdown run during the wild-card win against Dallas.”

“Jones was the SEC’s co-special teams player of the year in 2021, becoming the only player in the nation with at least 800 receiving yards, 200 punt return yards and 600 kickoff return yards. He had 62 receptions for 807 yards with seven touchdowns in his last collegiate season, also taking a 96-yard kick return for a touchdow.”

“At the time, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel would have a “very similar” role in 2022 but acknowledged the Niners “have to be careful with that.” Still, it’s fair to wonder if Samuel would prefer to play a more traditional receiver role (and thus be paid like one) or, at minimum, have those running back snaps reduced.”

“Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He’s a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in.”

“The Eagles checked in on Allen Robinson and Christian Kirk in free agency and were involved in trade discussions for Calvin Ridley this offseason, so we know they’d like to upgrade their wide receiver room. Nick Sirianni would also like to add more of a YAC dynamic to the offense, so it’s safe to say they’ll be interested in Samuel to some degree. Good thing they have stuff to offer.

The Eagles have two picks in the first round this year (Nos. 15 and 18) and five picks in the top 101 to go along with two first-round picks in 2023 and two second-round picks in 2024, so they could present the 49ers with a choose-your-own-adventure combination of offer.”

“According to OddChecker, there is a 71.4% chance that Deebo doesn’t go anywhere this offseason. If he is traded, the most likely destination will be with old friends Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur in New York with the Jets (20%). After that it’s the Colts (14.3%), Falcons (11.1%) and Saints (11.1%).”

“However, on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that Samuel is the one who doesn’t want to do a deal to remain in San Francisco. Samuel’s brother logged onto Facebook and lobbed a Molotov cocktail into the discourse by leaking Samuel’s request for a trade. “

“That could have a considerable impact on the 49ers, who lost guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency. The team might have to scramble to acquire a replacement. Maybe former Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers center JC Tretter is an option. Maybe the 49ers will need to use one of their nine draft picks on a center.”

“In short, Samuel produces at an elite wide receiver level, and the 49ers will demand compensation on that level. That puts the 49ers as a sleeper team that could move up somewhere in the middle of the first round if they receive the right offer for Samuel.”