49ers in Five: One way to soften the blow of losing Deebo Samuel

If things go according to Deebo Samuel’s wishes, number 19 has worn the scarlet and gold for the last time. There’s no getting around that - it stinks. But, could the same person partially responsible for the current situation, agent Tory Dandy, also help soften the blow for the 49ers?

There is no way you’re ever going to totally replace everything that Deebo Samuel brings to the table. Let’s get that out of the way right now. With an average depth of target of eight yards and an average yards after the catch of 10 yards, he’s clearly one of one in terms of the Swiss Army knife versatility he adds to the offense.

If the 49ers are going to move Deebo, it’s logical that they’d prefer to do that to the AFC, in order to avoid potentially having to compete with Deebo regularly down the line. Ideally, they’d also like to gain a true WR1 in return if at all possible, so that they wouldn’t have to gamble on hitting the jackpot on another draft pick.

There is a team in the AFC with a true WR1 that just may be willing to make a deal, and that would be the Tennessee Titans and AJ Brown. Brown, who also recently scrubbed his social media, is far better than anyone the 49ers could draft this year, and could help fill a huge portion of the hole Deebo Samuel would leave. The Faithful don’t need to be reminded of his greatness- many of us still have nightmares about his 11 catch, 145 yard, TD performance against the Niners last season.

Also, if you’re Tory Dandy, you can kill two birds with one stone. A trade involving these two players could potentially make both players very happy. Both would get new contracts, Deebo would get away from the guy that wanted to make him a running back, and AJ Brown would land in a situation with one of the best offensive play-callers in the league.

Is this likely to happen? Who knows, but it goes to show there are ways out of this situation that don’t leave the 49ers in a complete hole if they ultimately do have to move on from their best offensive skill player.