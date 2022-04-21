49ers VP of Player Personnel Ethan Waugh is expected to join Trent Baalke and the Jaguars

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel Ethan Waugh has an offer from Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke to become the assistant general manager for the Jags. Wagoner said the expectation is for Waugh to take the offer after the NFL Draft.

Waugh, who joined San Francisco in 2004 as a player personnel assistant, worked with Baalke during his stint as the Niners' general manager. It’s unclear who would take Waugh’s position. Ran Carthon is the Director of Player Personnel. There could be a bump in command for him, R.J. Gillen, and Tariq Ahamd, all of whom share a director title to some capacity.

If you’re Waugh, you take that gig with the impression that Baalke probably won’t be around for too much longer, and this may be your best shot at a general manager position. The Jaguars always have infinite cap space, have a talented rookie QB on a rookie contract, and never face the pressure to “win.”

We will provide an update once the Niners officially announce the move and who a potential replacement for Waugh would be.