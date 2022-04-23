Golden Nuggets: Deebo goes on Instagram Live, media reports continue

“In the most 2022 thing ever, the Titans’ latest contract offer to Brown was leaked by Samuel during an Instagram Live session being run on the Instagram account of Samuel’s stepmom. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky was one of the first to notice the video that shows an interesting phone conversation happening between Brown and Samuel.”

“And at one point, Samuel tells Brown, “I have nothing, I ain’t got no offer.”

“So [Samuel] does not have an offer,” Rapoport continues. “He told them, ‘Don’t make me an offer. I want to be traded.’ So I think [the video] was accurate, and you know, it didn’t seem like there was any animosity, like, ‘Why didn’t they make an offer?’ I think Deebo is fine with it, because he wants to be traded, right?”

“Following up on a report from Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed that three teams — the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions — have show interest in trading for the All-Pro receiver. Ian Rapoport’s report from Wednesday also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, who recently offloaded Tyreek Hill.”

“The 49ers’ following selection comes in round three at No. 93 overall. Reuter has the team sticking with defense, adding Western Kentucky pass rusher DeAngelo Malone. The team could see him as a nice bookend to complement two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa.”

“London must still refine his route-running skills to attain true NFL proficiency, but his instincts when the ball is in the air are already excellent — and those can’t be taught. That’s a big reason he’s projected to be a first-rounder.

A representative from the 49ers was in attendance at London’s pro day last week. That, of course, isn’t a smoking-gun clue indicative of anything except due diligence from the team during the pre-draft process. But if this wild ride of an offseason takes another shocking turn and Samuel is indeed traded, that due diligence might come in handy for the 49ers.”

“If the 49ers splurge at this spot, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert would be an intriguing third-round target. Like Kittle, he’s an excellent athlete who had modest pass-catching production (54 career receptions) at a Big 10 school.”

“I think when you have continuity with the personnel department which [the 49ers] had the last couple years, when you have continuity with the offensive and defensive schemes which they’ve had, it’s a lot easier to hit on these picks because you know exactly what plays for you and you know what you’re looking for, and you’re not constantly having to churn through different schemes and different philosophies and you lose some guys and they don’t fit. Like they know exactly who they are, and that makes the process a whole lot easier.”

“To me the most Deebo-like player, and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent, but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive, like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps, you see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go. He would be kind of that guy. Where he goes in the draft, he’s a little bit older, but he ran 4.31. I think he probably goes in that third-round range, but he’s kind of the most Deebo-like player in this draft.”

“[SMU WR Danny] Gray’s a hot name in the middle rounds. He’s visited the Raiders, Vikings, Colts, Bears, Seahawks and 49ers. He’s projected to be a fourth-round pick, but the 49ers might have to use one of their two late third-round picks to secure him. He apparently hit it off with new receivers coach Leonard Hankerson. We shall see.”

“To get this to work, the 49ers would convert $16 million of Garoppolo’s base salary into a roster bonus and pay it immediately, bringing his salary down to a far more palatable $8.2 million,” wrote Barnwell. “The Steelers would move down 41 picks for the privilege. This deal would value Garoppolo and the $16 million San Francisco is eating as something close to the 27th pick in a typical draft.”

“I don’t know the exact, what’s going on behind the scenes what the reasons are for everything,” Garoppolo said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “But what they’d be getting in Deebo is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, one of the best football players, one of the best guys I’ve ever played with.”