Report: The Jets are “all in” on using pick No. 10 to acquire Deebo Samuel

The closer we get to the NFL Draft next Thursday, the more rumors you can expect surrounding Deebo Samuel. The latest speculation surrounding the 49ers' All-Pro wide receiver came from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, who reported the following:

What do the Jets do with the 10th pick? No surprise here, but word in league circles is the Jets, and most specifically Joe Douglas, are all in on using that pick to acquire Deebo Samuel.

The Jets made an offer to the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill a month ago before Hill ended up with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets offered their second-round picks No. 35 and 38 and their third-round pick No. 69. They also asked for the Chiefs' pick No. 103.

Hill is two years older than Deebo. Plus, according to the various NFL Draft trade value charts, pick No. 10 is slightly more valuable than 35, 38, and 69. The Jets tried to acquire Hill and failed a month ago. So this time around, one way to ensure they don't miss out on a player like Deebo would be to make the 49ers an offer they can’t refuse.

Would the Niners say no to a top-10 pick? That’s unlikely. John Lynch is set to hold his pre-draft press conference Monday, although I doubt he reveals any of the team’s plans. If the 49ers feel like they’re at a point of no return and know a team like the Jets are desperate for an established playmaker, I doubt they’d say no to such a valuable pick.

I will say this over and over again: There isn’t a player the Niners will draft that’ll replicate what Deebo did in 2021. I’m not sure Samuel himself will put up a similar season to the one we just saw again. He was the 49ers' offense.

If San Francisco makes this deal, it’s about having a player on a rookie contract for the next five years — that fifth-year option is critical — and continuing to build around Trey Lance while they take advantage of his contract.

Is there a scenario that exists where the Niners don’t make this trade if the Jets come calling?