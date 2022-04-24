Golden Nuggets: 49ers can cut Jimmy Garoppolo, even if he can’t pass a physical

“No surprise here, but word in league circles is the Jets, and most specifically Joe Douglas, are all in on using that pick to acquire Deebo Samuel,” wrote Pauline on Saturday.

“Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from the 49ers for 2022 as an injury benefit, if he can’t pass a physical. That’s a far cry from the $25 million in compensation Garoppolo is currently due to earn.”

“You’ve got to look at the corner position, something that we were a little thin at last year,” Gould told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “The safety position is probably another one that we will look at. I’m sure they always try to get some O-linemen and D-linemen.”

Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone, who had a pre-draft visit with the 49ers, figures to be available when they are on the clock. Malone (6-foot-3, 243 pounds), a speed rusher, was a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and had 26.5 sacks in his final three seasons.

“What the 49ers need to do is let Samuel go off. Let him get all of that emotion out and as time passes try to talk to him again. There is ZERO rush for the 49ers to trade Samuel. Just like there is ZERO leverage with Samuel to get his trade demands granted. All the power lies with the 49ers and they need to realize that and not feel forced, rushed, or pressured to trade Samuel away.”