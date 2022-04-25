5 takeaways from John Lynch’s presser: The 49ers will have a new center in 2022

49ers general manager John Lynch had his long-awaited pre-draft press conference. Kyle Shanahan wasn’t in attendance, and we’re unsure why.

During his opening statement, Lynch made it clear that he had no intention of discussing Deebo Samuel: “I’m not going to talk about that much today because I don’t think it’s productive.”

Five questions about Samuel followed that. While Lynch said he “doesn’t envision a scenario” in which Deebo gets traded and “I can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo, he’s just too good of a player,” you can’t help but think Monday’s presser where Lynch kept quiet was to make sure he didn’t say anything to make Samuel upset. Lynch was walking on eggshells about any Deebo question.

Where is the tipping point? Who budges first? It felt like there was some posturing here by Lynch, and understandably so. Some of our staff members believe all of the quotes Lynch had were exactly the quotes of somebody who is shopping Deebo, albeit reluctantly.

Bosa’s extension

The 49ers will announce the move officially today, but Lynch said the team exercised Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option. That won’t prevent the team from working out a long-term extension:

“In ’23, we executed that. We can work on an extension at any time. At the appropriate time, we’ll take the next steps. Nick is not here right now, but he’s in communication with Kyle. [Shanahan]”

It didn’t sound as if Lynch was worried about retaining Bosa.

Bye, Alex

The biggest takeaway from Lynch’s presser was the unlikelihood of Alex Mack returning. Lynch said that Mack had some news to tell the public soon, but it wasn’t for him to share. As we discussed last week, this feels like what the team went with a couple of years ago when Joe Staley retired the week of the draft.

Lynch said he believes that there remains a possibility of Mack returning, and both sides continue to be in contact: “I think at the appropriate time, Alex will comment on that.”

It sounds like we better get familiar with some interior linemen in the NFL draft. Each question about Mack made it seem more and more as though he’s not returning in 2022.

Staying put at 61?

Lynch said, “it’s going to be a little boring on Day 1 — we’re not used to that.” He also mentioned the lack of a top-heavy draft. Other general managers have talked about how they only view 16-17 prospects as first-rounders. Aside from a potential Deebo Samuel trade, don’t expect the 49ers to move up into the first round based on Lynch’s comments.

Moving up from 61 is another discussion, especially if a player like Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa falls into the second round.

McGlinchey will be ready for training camp

There has been speculation on the internet that Mike McGlinchey wouldn’t be healthy by the start of the regular season. The 49ers' right tackle put those rumors to bed today:

“I have about 4 more months to get going. I’m very pleased that I’m training full-go. It’s already well ahead of where it needed to be.”

McGlinchey followed up with a “yes” when asked if he’d be ready for the start of training camp. He said his torn quad from November could end up being positive long-term because of the wear and tear his knee was under: If anything, it’s going to help me on the back end of my career.”

Other news

Elijah Mitchell said he was playing hurt toward the end of the season and required a clean-up procedure on his knee. Mitchell said it was nothing to worry about, and he’ll be ready for training camp. Mitchell also said he wants to get his playing weight up to 215 pounds, saying that’s ideal for him. Mitchell is listed at 200 pounds on the team’s website.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair signed his restricted free agent tender and is now taking part in the 49ers’ offseason program. We’ll see if a long-term deal gets done for Al-Shaair. Both he and Dre Greenlaw will be unrestricted free agents next offseason.