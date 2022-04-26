Golden Nuggets: John Lynch Speaks

“San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters as the team prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is everything he had to say.”

“John Lynch put on a brave face on Monday morning in his yearly pre-draft press conference. He dove deep into his bag of obfuscation tricks and said a whole heck of a lot without saying much at all about Deebo Samuel’s contract situation.”

“Ward and the others are nice additions, of course. But they seem almost quaint in the face of the avalanche of bad news that’s hit the team in the last two months.”

“One rival GM said to me Sunday that he believes you’d probably have to go to John Lynch with two first-round picks, which would replace the 2022 and ’23 first-rounders the Niners dealt away last year to move up for Trey Lance, to wriggle Samuel free of San Francisco. “

“The great thing for the 49ers is that all of their weak spots on the depth chart align well with the strengths of this year’s draft class,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid said.

“Trey’s got one of the highest ceilings I’ve ever seen before..... Some of the things you see him do on a football field you’re like, ‘Holy cow, I can’t wait until he throws me passes.’ I want whoever is going to be the better quarterback this season.

“The 49ers can’t say that a trade is impossible because the 49ers, I’m told, have essentially decided that they’re not meeting Deebo’s contractual terms, at least not right now; the 49ers have anticipated Deebo’s unhappiness for some time. This isn’t some major revelation for Lynch and Shanahan. Oh sure, the public trade request in April probably wasn’t quite in the 49ers’ calculations. But my understanding is that the 49ers and Deebo both haven’t loved the tenor of the talks so far.”

“An elite run blocker with a versatile football background that’s ideal for the conceptual complexities of the center position (he even played quarterback in junior high!), [Iowa C] Tyler Linderbaum is perhaps this draft’s only Day 1 plug-and-play prospect at the position.”

“When asked if it was a serious procedure, he responded, “No, not at all. Just a little clean-up.”

“McGlinchey told reporters that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to participate much in the team’s offseason workout program but is ahead of schedule from where he was originally projected in his rehab. He gave a definitive “yes” when asked if he expects to be ready for camp and says he’s two months ahead on what was originally a six-month timetable for a return to training activity.”

“The San Francisco 49ers unveiled multiple updates to their standard home and away uniforms, fulfilling years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the historic uniforms made famous during the 1980s and 90s. Most noticeably, the classic and beloved Saloon font has been restored as the organization’s primary wordmark and will be seen on standard home and away jerseys, 49ers helmet and branding moving forward.”

“Potential draft plan: The 49ers reportedly hosted at least five defensive backs - three cornerbacks and two safeties - for pre-draft visits (they are allowed 30). It was particularly notable that they brought in Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, who is projected to be a second-round pick.”

“So how are things progressing with Bosa? General manager John Lynch said Monday that the team has had “really good communication” with Bosa’s agent, but a deal isn’t imminent. The 49ers have typically signed standout players to big-money extensions around the start of training camp in July.”