SB Nation Reacts: Should the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel for anything less than a 1st round pick?

Deebo Samuel has dominated the discussion during the past week. Unfortunately, he hasn’t helped himself with continuous posts on social media that have a lot of words but don’t really say anything:

To real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though….. everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say…. Have a blessed day ✌ — Deebo (@19problemz) April 27, 2022

Since Samuel’s trade request, the rumors have continued to fly in, but he hasn’t shot any of them down.

Wednesday’s latest rumors surrounding Deebo anticipate a trade to the New York Jets. Everyone has a source or an idea of what a potential offer to the Niners would look like.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the timing could be an issue for a Deebo trade:

The timing here is really interesting and that becomes one of the most important factors. If a team is going to have a deal, they’re going to want to get Deebo Samuel into their building to pass a physical and he’s going to need a new contract to be paid among the highest paid receivers in the NFL. Time is running out to do a deal. I don’t get the sense right now that there’s any movement toward a trade. One phone call could change it. I’m just saying, right now, I don’t get the sense that anything is imminent.

Expect this to change by the hour. As Rap Sheet said, all it takes is one phone call.

So, in today’s SB Nation Reacts survey, the question is simple. Should the 49ers trade Deebo for anything less than a 1st round pick? We’ve seen offers that include multiple second-rounders that have additional Day 3 picks, but is that enough in return for a guy who carried your offense in the second half of the season?

The simple answer is no. For me, I’d want pick No. 10, plus the Jets' second-rounder and wideout Elijah Moore in return. If you’re San Francisco, you hold all of the cards and leverage. You have no reason to move Samuel for anything less than a “Godfather” type of package.

What would be the deal that would make you pull the trigger on a trade?

