How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Football fans all around the globe have waited months for the NFL Draft. Today is the day, as the draft gets underway in a few hours.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a first-round pick, for now, as they traded this year’s pick to acquire Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft. Here’s a look at the Niners' draft picks for the 2022 draft:

61

93

105

134

172

187

220

262

The team needs consist of a center, safety, edge rusher, running back, wide receiver, and you could make an argument for a couple of other positions that need added depth.

What: 2022 NFL Draft

When: April 28-April 30, 2022

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates/Time:

Thur, April 28: (5 p.m. PT): Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Fri, April 29: (4 p.m. PT): Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection

Round 3, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection

Sat, April 30 (9 a.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes,

Rounds 4 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Streaming: FuboTV (7-day free trial), SlingTV

Radio: The Ticket, Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook