NFL Draft first-round open thread: Will the 49ers be on the clock tonight?

This April wasn’t anything like last year’s when the NFL Draft started with the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 3. Then, the betting odds had Trey Lance as the favorite, but the national media doubled and tripled down on Mac Jones as the future Niners quarterback. Of course, we all know how that turned out.

A year later, the 49ers don’t have a first-round pick. Yet. Rumors continue to circulate the internet that Deebo Samuel to the Jets is still alive. Former Niners cornerback and now Jets CB D.J. Reed’s tweet didn’t help if you’re hoping Samuel sticks around:

Jets CB D.J. Reed and his most recent like. Hmmmm. pic.twitter.com/QIz4BO6CnO — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) April 28, 2022

For the 49ers, the Panthers' pick matters at No. 6. The Jets, of course, at No. 10. But don’t rule out the Eagles as a potential wide receiver needy team with two first-round picks.

Related Bet on the 49ers at DraftKings Sportsbook

I’m sure there are other teams that have been blowing up John Lynch’s cell phone to see if they can get their hands on an All-Pro receiver. Earlier on Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the 49ers had received an offer that included a first-rounder as well as other picks.

Nerves will be high until the first round is complete. Do you believe the 49ers will be on the clock tonight?