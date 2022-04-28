Report: Jets offered No. 10 overall to the 49ers and a pick swap for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets' selection at No. 10 in the NFL Draft came and went. Robert Saleh ended up selecting a wide receiver instead of trading for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Instead of acquiring Samuel, New York took Ohio State wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network that the Jets offered No. 10 overall and a pick swap later to the 49ers for Deebo, but the trade didn’t materialize by tonight. I wonder what the pick swap was, if it was something trivial like a Day 3 pick, or if we’re talking about a deal where the Niners would have forfeited pick No. 61, then I see why the Niners didn’t want to accept a trade.

Or, San Francisco could have wanted more. Maybe they wanted multiple firsts for Deebo. Either way, he’s going to be on the 49ers. Now we’ll see if any relationships are soured or if a deal gets done and everything goes back to focusing on football.