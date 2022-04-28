Cardinals trade for Ravens WR Hollywood Brown; Eagles trade for Titans WR A.J. Brown

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. Arizona received picks No. 100 and No. 23 in exchange for Brown. Kyler Murray will have plenty of help in that offense, but I’m not holding my breath that Kliff Kingsbury will get the most out of Brown.

Arizona called the wrong team as a few minutes later the Philadelphia Eagles traded for wideout A.J. Brown. All we know for now is that The Titans received pick No. 18 and more. The Titans turned around and extended Brown with a four-year, $100 million contract, including $57 million guaranteed.

There’s the framework for a potential Deebo Samuel extension. Samuel said that he wants $25 million per year, which is exactly what Brown received. Based on Deebo’s reactions on social media during April, my guess is that Deebo hasn’t received an offer close to Brown’s.

So, the second-round wide receiver from the 2019 NFL Draft gets traded, but it wasn’t Deebo. Remember, it’s only April. What Deebo’s offered today or this month doesn’t mean that’ll be what the team offers him come June or July.