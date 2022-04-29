Report reveals Jets trade offer for Deebo Samuel, would you have accepted the trade?

The San Francisco 49ers ended up not making a single move on Day 1 of this year’s NFL Draft, but that does not mean their phone lines were not buzzing with trade offers for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. According to a report by The Athletic’s 49ers beat writer Matt Barrows, the New York Jets offered the Niners the 10th overall pick and a fifth-round pick for Samuel, and the 61st overall pick. However, assuming the Jets were offering a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft, they only had one pick at that point in time (146).

While Barrows’ report confirms the Niners were offered a top-10 pick for Samuel, it also explains why a deal never seemed close to getting done. Per the three major draft pick value charts, the offer (assuming it included pick 146 and not a less valuable future fifth-rounder) was worth less than the 15th overall pick in the draft by itself.

The Jimmie Johnson chart, which is the original major chart and most archaic, was the highest on the offer, evaluating it as worth the 16th and 133rd overall selections. The Rich Hill chart, which has adapted the Jimmie Johnson chart with adjustments for recent trade trends, valued the offer as worth the 17th and 252nd overall selections. The Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, which is based on statistical analysis of draft picks over the past two decades, was even lower on the offer, viewing it as equivalent in value to just the 24th overall selection.

For context:

That is less than the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill according to all 3 charts.

That is less than the Raiders traded for Davante Adams according to all 3 charts.

The Jets did not offer anything close to a godfather offer that the 49ers were reportedly telling teams it would take to get Samuel in a trade. However, with his situation setting the stage for drama throughout next season, do you think the 49ers should have pulled the trigger?

They could have selected a top wide receiver like Garrett Wilson, a safety like Kyle Hamilton, or added another top talent. They also could have considered trading down, perhaps acquiring 32, 34, and 66 from the Lions or 16, 98, and 120 from the Saints.

