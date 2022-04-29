Day 2 mock draft roundup: Who will the 49ers draft today?

The 49ers own selections 61, 93, and 105 in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. Will we see another trade-up in the third round like last year? My draft crush, safety Lewis Cine out of Georgia, went No. 32 overall. That dream is dead.

We’ll look at the best remaining players available later this morning. For now, let’s take a look at how a few mocks and who they have the Niners selecting.

Sports Illustrated mock 61. San Francisco 49ers: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA Woolen is a converted wide receiver and relatively raw at cornerback, but he has elite traits. He has a rare combination of size, length (33 ⅝” arms) and speed (4.26 40-yard dash). 93. 49ers: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis 105. 49ers: Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

This draft would be underwhelming, to put it mildly. Woolen has the length, straight-line speed, and traits that you can’t teach. He spent his first two seasons of college playing wide receiver, so he’s still learning the ropes of how to play cornerback. Despite his timed speed, you don’t see the reactive athleticism when it comes to changing directions or being smooth to stay with the wide receiver. Woolen is a player who should be available at pick No. 93.

Austin is a fun player who would thrive in Shanahan’s offense with all of the space he creates. He’s 5’8”, 170 pounds, though. There’s no denying his speed, and he’s better against press coverage than you’d expect. But, as you’d imagine, Austin’s limited by his size, and that was in college. This pick would feel redundant after adding Ray-Ray McCloud.

Ingram played in a gap scheme, and his big question mark is athletic ability and agility. He’s strong and has good awareness, but Ingram’s traits don’t align with a player you’d select in a wide-zone scheme like the 49ers run.

USA TODAY mock 61. San Francisco 49ers: Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma The San Francisco 49ers join the party, finally getting on the clock at the end of the second round. Adding to their interior offensive line is one of their draft needs, and they do just that with Marquis Hayes from Oklahoma. Hayes is as solid as it gets as an interior pass protector, with good hand usage and an impressive resume. He allowed just 35 pressures during his three years as a starter for the Sooners.

Another curious pick where the scheme fit isn’t there. Hayes played left guard for Oklahoma. He’s never played center in his life. He’s a mammoth of a man at 6’5”, 318 pounds, but the Niners already have Aaron Banks slated to start, and he was a second-round pick a year ago. Much like Ingram above, Hayes doesn’t have the agility or flexibility needed to execute blocks at the second level. You need top-tier body control to start in succeed in Shanahan’s offense, and that’s not Hayes, despite his power and nasty streak.

College Football News mock 2 (61) San Francisco 49ers OG LOGAN BRUSS, WISCONSIN First Round Pick: No first round pick The 49ers finally get to pick, and they’ll have their choice between a few decent wide receiver options and helping out the offensive interior. Bruss or Dylan Parham from Memphis will be here. 3 (93) San Francisco 49ers CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA 3 (105) San Francisco 49ers TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

Bruss is the type of athlete that the 49ers are looking for along the offensive line. He may not be flashy, but he’s strong and doesn’t struggle to move. He’s an above-average pass protector that also flashes a mean streak. But Bruss is a former offensive tackle who will likely kick inside to guard at the next level. He’d be competing with Jaylon Moore, who already has a year of NFL service under his belt.

See? Woolen will be around.

Drafting a tight end over a safety, center, and wide receiver would light this place on fire, but Woods is a good football player. Woods ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, but I’m not sure he plays that fast. It takes him a few strides to reach top speed. Woods has the physicality that you want in an in-line tight end. His greatest strength is breaking tackles after the catch, a trait the Niners admire.

Philly Voice Mock 61) 49ers: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB/S, Nebraska: Ultra-competitive, aggressive corner feels like Niner.

This would be a home run selection for the Niners. Taylor-Britt played everywhere from outside cornerback to the slot to safety for Nebraska. His recovery speed is precisely what you need to play defensive back, and he’s physical.

If we were ranking defensive backs based on their man coverage skills, Taylor-Britt would be ranked closer to a first-rounder than someone who is selected toward the end of the second. He’s one of my favorite defensive backs in the draft and a player who’d start right away. He’d replace K’Waun Williams, but I wouldn’t rule out Taylor-Britt taking over for Jaquiski Tartt.