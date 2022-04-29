 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft 2022: The Best available players for Day 2

There are plenty of players available who could help the 49ers right away

By Kyle Posey
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

The first round of the NFL Draft went relatively smooth and didn’t have any trades for the first ten picks. Then, we saw three trades in a row, and chaos ensued for the remainder of the round.

Every year, some first-round prospects fall to the second round. Some thought Liberty quarterback Malik Willis or Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder would go in the first round. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected Thursday, which tells you all you need to know about this quarterback class.

More prominent names like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. are still around, likely due to injury concerns. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, who the 49ers may not value as highly since he doesn’t provide much after the catch, is one of the most talented receivers in the draft. Some team will get great value with Pickens.

Edge rushers Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are still around. Ebiketie has first-round talent. The Niners would be fortunate to land him today. The top safeties available include Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. San Francisco can’t go wrong with either player.

Below, you’ll find a consensus big board for players that’ll get drafted today. Who do you want the 49ers to target? My wishlist:

Ebiketie
Pitre
Brisker
Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt
Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Untitled

Rank Player Name Position School
Rank Player Name Position School
15 Malik Willis QB Liberty
23 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
32 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
34 Matt Corral QB Mississippi
35 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
36 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
37 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State
38 Kyler Gordon CB Washington
39 Roger McCreary CB Auburn
41 Travis Jones DL UConn
42 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
43 Breece Hall RB Iowa State
44 Logan Hall DL Houston
45 George Pickens WR Georgia
46 Jalen Pitre S Baylor
47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State
48 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
49 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
50 Trey McBride TE Colorado State
51 Jaquan Brisker S Penn State
52 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M
53 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma
54 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
56 Christian Harris LB Alabama
57 John Metchie III WR Alabama
58 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma
59 Chad Muma LB Wyoming
60 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota
61 Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State
62 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
63 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
64 Drake Jackson EDGE USC
65 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA
66 Darian Kinnard OT Kentucky
67 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State
68 Dylan Parham IOL Memphis
69 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
70 Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky
71 David Bell WR Purdue
72 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama
73 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State
74 Sean Rhyan IOL UCLA
75 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati
76 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
77 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
78 Jamaree Salyer IOL Georgia
79 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama
80 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina
81 Sam Williams EDGE Mississippi
82 Troy Andersen LB Montana State
83 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
84 Channing Tindall LB Georgia
85 Marcus Jones CB Houston
86 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska
87 Carson Strong QB Nevada
88 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State
89 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati
90 Brian Asamoah II LB Oklahoma
92 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina
93 Nick Cross S Maryland
94 Jelani Woods TE Virginia
95 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
96 James Cook RB Georgia
97 Bryan Cook S Cincinnati
98 Cade Otton TE Washington
99 Kerby Joseph S Illinois
100 Martin Emerson CB Mississippi State
101 Damone Clark LB LSU
102 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee
103 Cameron Jurgens IOL Nebraska
104 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati
105 Rasheed Walker OT Penn State
106 Ed Ingram IOL LSU
107 Dameon Pierce RB Florida
108 DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky
109 Luke Goedeke IOL Central Michigan
110 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama
111 Max Mitchell OT Louisiana-Lafayette
112 Brandon Smith LB Penn State
113 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston State
114 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
115 Tyler Allgeier RB BYU

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...