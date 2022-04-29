NFL Draft 2022: The Best available players for Day 2

The first round of the NFL Draft went relatively smooth and didn’t have any trades for the first ten picks. Then, we saw three trades in a row, and chaos ensued for the remainder of the round.

Every year, some first-round prospects fall to the second round. Some thought Liberty quarterback Malik Willis or Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder would go in the first round. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected Thursday, which tells you all you need to know about this quarterback class.

More prominent names like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. are still around, likely due to injury concerns. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, who the 49ers may not value as highly since he doesn’t provide much after the catch, is one of the most talented receivers in the draft. Some team will get great value with Pickens.

Edge rushers Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are still around. Ebiketie has first-round talent. The Niners would be fortunate to land him today. The top safeties available include Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. San Francisco can’t go wrong with either player.

Below, you’ll find a consensus big board for players that’ll get drafted today. Who do you want the 49ers to target? My wishlist:

Ebiketie

Pitre

Brisker

Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt

Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders