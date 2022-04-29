NFL Draft 2022: The Best available players for Day 2

The first round of the NFL Draft went relatively smooth and didn’t have any trades for the first ten picks. Then, we saw three trades in a row, and chaos ensued for the remainder of the round.
Every year, some first-round prospects fall to the second round. Some thought Liberty quarterback Malik Willis or Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder would go in the first round. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected Thursday, which tells you all you need to know about this quarterback class.
More prominent names like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. are still around, likely due to injury concerns. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, who the 49ers may not value as highly since he doesn’t provide much after the catch, is one of the most talented receivers in the draft. Some team will get great value with Pickens.
Edge rushers Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are still around. Ebiketie has first-round talent. The Niners would be fortunate to land him today. The top safeties available include Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker. San Francisco can’t go wrong with either player.
Below, you’ll find a consensus big board for players that’ll get drafted today. Who do you want the 49ers to target? My wishlist:
Ebiketie
Pitre
Brisker
Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt
Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|15
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|23
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|28
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|32
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|34
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|35
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|36
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|37
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|38
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|39
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|41
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|42
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|43
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|44
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|45
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|46
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Baylor
|47
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|48
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|49
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|50
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|51
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|Penn State
|52
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|53
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|54
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|56
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|57
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|58
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|59
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|60
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|61
|Cameron Thomas
|EDGE
|San Diego State
|62
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|63
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|64
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|65
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|66
|Darian Kinnard
|OT
|Kentucky
|67
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|68
|Dylan Parham
|IOL
|Memphis
|69
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|70
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|71
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|72
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|Alabama
|73
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|74
|Sean Rhyan
|IOL
|UCLA
|75
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|76
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|77
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|78
|Jamaree Salyer
|IOL
|Georgia
|79
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|80
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|81
|Sam Williams
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|82
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|83
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|84
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|85
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|86
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Nebraska
|87
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|88
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|89
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|90
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Oklahoma
|92
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|93
|Nick Cross
|S
|Maryland
|94
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|95
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|96
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|97
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Cincinnati
|98
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|99
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Illinois
|100
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Mississippi State
|101
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|102
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|103
|Cameron Jurgens
|IOL
|Nebraska
|104
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|105
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Penn State
|106
|Ed Ingram
|IOL
|LSU
|107
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|108
|DeAngelo Malone
|EDGE
|Western Kentucky
|109
|Luke Goedeke
|IOL
|Central Michigan
|110
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Alabama
|111
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|112
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|113
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|114
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|115
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|BYU
