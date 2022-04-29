Day 2 NFL Draft open thread: Will we see the 49ers make a trade today?

The 49ers enter Day 2 of the NFL draft with picks 61, 93, and 105. Looking at some trade value charts, the Niners could package 61 and 93 to move into the top-50. If they were to deal 105 with 61, the ceiling is around pick 52.

It wouldn’t be a John Lynch NFL Draft if the 49ers didn’t make at least one trade, so keep those trades in mind. Of course, a player of their liking would have to fall. I’m fascinated to see the order of positions the team drafts tonight.

Everyone always talks about how you “draft the best player available,” but it’s a surprise whenever a team thinks outside of the box or takes a player that wasn’t atop their list of needs.

Is it a lock San Francisco drafts a safety today? Most mocks have the team drafting an interior offensive lineman, although the scheme fits were questionable. One thing the 49ers have been consistent about under the Lynch/Kyle Shanahan era is investing in the trenches. I doubt that changes tonight.