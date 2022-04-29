49ers select SMU WR Danny Gray with the 105th overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers drafted SMU wide receiver Danny Gray with the final pick of the third round in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s no position the 49ers have dedicated more draft capital to than wide receiver since Kyle Shanahan became the team’s head coach. That continued on Friday when they added one of the most dynamic vertical threats in the draft.

Gray originally committed to Missouri out of high school but rerouted to Blinn College in order to meet the NCAA’s Division-1 academic requirements. After originally committing to TCU, Gray flipped to in-state rival SMU for his final two collegiate seasons. Gray averaged 15.3 yards per reception over his two years with the Mustangs, hauling in 49 passes for 803 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Gray was a player the Niners met with. He’s also a player I identified as a fit heading into today. His speed is uncanny. Gray has the breakaway speed but also knows how to release against press coverage. Gray ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and plays that fast. When the ball is in his hands, he’s going to impress. Only four wide receivers in the draft averaged more yards after the catch than Gray.

He’s a competitor. I imagine that’s what sold Kyle Shanahan. Gray gives great effort as a run blocker. Now, there are times when Gray lets the ball get into his frame and will drop it or double catch the ball, allowing the defender to make a play. That’s where he’ll have to get better. He might come with added special teams value, as he returned kicks in 2020 for SMU.

Big Board Rankings:

ESPN: 177

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 87

PFF: 97

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): Unranked (out of 100)

Dane Brugler (The Athletic): 118

Center, guard, safety, and nickel corner are the most glaring holes left on the 49ers roster, but they do have some questions about their depth at tackle, and tight end heading into Day 3 of the draft.

Here are the 49ers' remaining picks: 134, 172, 187, 220, 221, 262