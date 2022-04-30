Shanahan on a potential Deebo trade: ‘Nothing was even remotely close’

The 49ers selected a running back and wide receiver with two of their three picks on Day 2. One of the first questions Kyle Shanahan was asked was whether both picks were going to take some load off Deebo Samuel. Here’s what Shanahan had to say:

“I think they both can, but we thought we needed another running back. I definitely thought we would have loved to add a speed receiver. There’s a lot of ways the draft could have gone, but right there those picks in the third round we definitely felt were the best for our team.”

The first thing you notice about Danny Gray is his speed:

6 plays from Danny Gray:



1st 2 clips show you what a 4.33 looks like.



3rd clip is easy separation in the slot



4th/6th clips show you how he’s a legitimate deep threat & can win 50/50 balls.



5th clip shows effort as a blocker. Comes from outside of the #’s to dig out a safety. pic.twitter.com/hhTsLYUCnG — KP (@KP_Show) April 30, 2022

He’s a burner.

Running back, Ty Davis-Price, when John Lynch was asked to describe him, used the words “toughness” and “physical” multiple times. Speed, toughness, and physicality are all traits you see when Samuel runs the ball.

Shanahan, who said he hadn’t talked to Samuel for a couple of weeks, spoke about how he was surprised by Samuel’s trade request:

“Yeah, I was real surprised. I think John spoke a lot on that last week, and I feel pretty much the same. We were surprised but also once it does happen, you know this business, so it can’t surprise you too much. But yeah, we were disappointed a little bit, but it’s part of this business. You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can. But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. You try to look at all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close that we thought would be fair for us or fair for the Niners.”

I’d love to know both Shanahan and Lynch’s initial reaction after they found out that Samuel asked out.

I know some of the media had high hopes for the wide receiver class, but they don’t hold a candle to what Deebo brings to the 49ers. Once we found out the offers, the Niners were receiving from other teams. It was a no-brainer to hang onto Samuel.

Shanahan is confident the 49ers will work out a long-term extension with Deebo:

“There’s certain things that people got to go through. There’s certain things everyone is trying to get and trying to do, and you see what you can and you work from there. I mean, you can work out anything. Hopefully, when this is all said and done we’ll get the best thing for the Niners, best thing for Deebo, and hopefully, that’s the same thing because we’d love to keep going how we’ve been. But we know that’s in front of us right now.”

Now, we wait. Time may be the best thing for Deebo here. Both Lynch and Shanahan preached patience. The 49ers hold all of the cards and have all of the leverage. Once we get closer to training camp, I imagine both parties will work out an extension, and these trade talks will become a thing of the past.