Day 3 NFL Draft open thread: Will the 49ers address offensive line today?

We’ve reached the final day of the NFL Draft. The 49ers own selections 134, 172, 187, 220, 221, 262. They’ve made it this far without a trade. On Friday, general manager John Manager said, “Kyle and I sat on our hands, and it was just miserable. We’re not used to sitting back and waiting. It was tough, but I’m glad we did.”

Will we see the team package a pick or two to move up today? They haven’t drafted an interior offensive lineman yet. That tells me they’re confident in the trio of Aaron Banks, Daniel Brunskill, and Jaylon Moore.

Or, if Alex Mack does retire, they know a veteran center like J.C. Tretter can join the Niners for a reasonable price after the draft. Starting Monday, free agents no longer count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Running back was a surprise selection yesterday. What surprises will we see today? I think the team not drafting a defensive back could also be a hint they like somebody in the free-agent market, too.