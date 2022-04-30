49ers draft UTSA OL Spencer Burford with the 134th overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers drafted UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford with the 134th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finally adding another body to the offense’s front line. Burford improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and combines versatility with an intriguing athletic profile.

A 6’4”, 304-pound lineman, Burford was UTSA’s first ever four-star recruit out of high school and started 43 of 45 career games across the line at UTSA. He started 21 games at LG, 20 at LT, and 2 at RT. According to Pro Football Focus, he never allowed more than 15 pressures in a season. Also, despite spending four years in college, Burford will not turn 22 until July.

UTSA ran multiple schemes, including both zone and man-blocking. According to his scouting report, Burford isn’t known as a mauler, but works hard and plays through the whistle. His strengths include a quick lateral first step, working to the second level, and finishing second-level defenders. That sounds like a Kyle Shanahan offensive lineman. Burford’s weaknesses listed are that he’s inconsistent with his hand placement, tends to over-extend, and struggles with pass pro counters that include speed.

At the combine, he ran a 5.19 40-yard dash, and jumped 27.5 vertical, with a 4.73 20-yard shuttle. The ideal target for the short shuttle at offensive line is 4.47.

Burford also comes in an 82-inch wingspan, which should come in extremely handy if the 49ers do decide that Burford should play at tackle in the NFL.

Big Board Rankings:

ESPN: 212

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): Unranked (out of 150)

PFF: 137

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): Unranked (out of 100)

Dane Brugler (The Athletic): 133

Poll What grade do you give the 49ers pick of Spencer Burford? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 13% A (89 votes)

48% B (329 votes)

31% C (213 votes)

5% D (37 votes)

2% F (15 votes) 683 votes total Vote Now

Center, safety, and nickel corner are the most glaring holes left on the 49ers roster, but they do have some questions about their depth at tight end as they approach the end of the draft.

Here are the 49ers’ remaining picks: 172, 187, 220, 221, 262