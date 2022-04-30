49ers draft Toledo CB Samuel Womack with the 172nd overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack with the 172nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Womack was a two-way player in high school, but without major interest, decided to walk on at Toledo. Over the course of his five collegiate seasons, he developed into a three-year starter, leading the MAC in passes defended in each of the past three seasons.

Womack has impressive ball skills but is limited by a small 5’9’’ frame. He plays with the physicality necessary to be effective at his size. Still, there are obvious questions surrounding his tackling ability at the next level. Womack played in 41 games over his collegiate career, recording 126 tackles, 39 pass breakups (a Toledo record), five interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Womack came into 2021 with high expectations as he was a preseason All-MAC selection as well as being listed on the Jim Thorpe award list, which honors the nation’s top defensive back.

The 49ers were at Toledo’s Pro Day, so they must’ve liked what they saw from Womack. Womack ran a blazing 4.40 40-yard dash with a 36” vertical jump. His 3-cone was 6.87.

Womack had seven run stops in 2021, which ranked 13th among all draftable cornerbacks. He fits what you’re looking for in the slot as Womack has speed, can tackle, and isn’t afraid to mix it up.

The former Toledo corner also had nine passes defended in 2021, which ranked 11th among all draftable cornerbacks. Even at 5-foot-9, Womack still makes plays at the catch point.

Womack’s closing speed would explain why he was near the top of the college rankings in pass breakups throughout his career. We’re probably looking at K’Waun Williams’ potential replacement and as a core special-teamer.

Big Board Rankings:

ESPN: Unranked (out of 366)

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): Unranked (out of 150)

PFF: Unranked (out of 344)

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): Unranked (out of 100)

Dane Brugler (The Athletic): Unranked (out of 300)

Consensus Board: 416

Poll What grade do you give the 49ers selection of Samuel Womack? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 10% A (76 votes)

35% B (249 votes)

36% C (253 votes)

11% D (78 votes)

6% F (42 votes) 698 votes total Vote Now

Center and safety are the most glaring holes left on the 49ers roster, but they have some questions about their depth at the tight end as they approach the end of the draft.

Here are the 49ers’ remaining picks: 187, 220, 221, 262