49ers make Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy Mr. Irrelevant, draft him with 262nd pick

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy with the 262nd overall selection. Purdy becomes the latest Mr. Irrelevant, a title given to the final player selected every year.

Purdy was a four-year starter for the Cyclones, generating some draft buzz in 2018 and 2019, but he ultimately plateaued over his final two college seasons. Purdy’s sophomore campaign in 2019 was easily the most productive of his career. In 13 games, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. He also ran for 249 yards and eight touchdowns.

Over his career at Iowa State, Purdy appeared in 48 games and amassed 12,170 passing yards, 1,467 rushing yards, and 100 total touchdowns with a 67.7% completion percentage (he recorded a career-high 71.7% completion percentage in 2021) and 33 interceptions.

Purdy is known for having accuracy underneath, leadership, and mobility. He’s only 6’1”, 212 pounds, but this could be the backup quarterback for the foreseeable future. Purdy started in 46 of 48 games. He seems like the type of player Kyle Shanahan would fall for based on his competitiveness alone. He’s not Nick Mullens, but you’ll notice their arm strength is somewhat similar. The further the ball gets outside of the numbers or down the field; Purdy has less velocity.

The current quarterbacks are Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Nate Sudfeld. If we assume Garoppolo won’t be around during training camp, Purdy will serve as the practice squad quarterback for at least a year before taking over for Sudfeld next season.

Big Board Rankings:

ESPN: 361

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): Unranked (out of 150)

PFF: 165

Danny Kelly (The Ringer): Unranked (out of 100)

Dane Brugler (The Athletic): Unranked (out of 300)

Consensus Board: 297

Here is the 49ers' complete 2022 draft haul:

2nd round (61st overall): Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

3rd round (93rd overall): Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

3rd round comp (105th overall): Danny Gray, WR, SMU

4th round (134th overall): Spencer Burford, G, UTSA

5th round (172nd overall): Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo

6th round (187th overall): Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham

6th round comp (220th overall): Kalia Davis, DT, UCF

6th round comp (221st overall): Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn St.

7th round comp (262nd overall): Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa St.