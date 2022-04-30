49ers UDFA tracker and list of 2022 draft picks: 49ers sign ASU C Dohnovan West

Below is the list of 49er's draft picks, including how you graded each pick up until today.

Round 2, pick 61

Drake Jackson, Edge - USC

Grade: B

Round 3, pick 93

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB - LSU

Grade: C

Round 3, pick 105

Danny Gray, WR - SMU

Grade: B

Round 4, pick 134

Spencer Burford, OL -

UTSA

Grade: B

5th-CB Sam Womack, Toledo

6th-OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

6th-DT Kalia Davis, UCF

6th CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

7th-QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Here’s a UDFA tracker for the names the 49ers have reportedly signed:

Oklahoma WR Tay Martin is signing with the 49ers as a UDFA

Devontaeveon (Tae) Martin racked up 1,050 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns this season for Oklahoma St. A fifth-year senior, Martin spent the first three seasons of his career at Washington State before transferring to Stillwater in 2020. Martin was a contributor in each of his three seasons at Washington St. but was not a top option until after he transferred.

Former San Diego State LB Segun Olubi is signing with the #49ers

Olubi was a team captain at San Diego State and finished this past season with 53 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 10 QB hits in seven starts. He ranked ninth in the Mountain West conference in forced fumbles.

Mercer OC/OG Jason Poe signs with #49ers as a UFDA

One of the more intriguing developmental projects in this year’s class, Poe is one of the most athletic interior offensive linemen in this year’s class. Still, Poe never stood out against Mercer’s relatively weak competition and could be limited to center at the next level. However, he had a standout performance in Mercer’s matchup against Alabama, allowing just one pressure on 24 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Jeremiah Gemmel was a consistent starting linebacker at North Carolina, averaging roughly 80 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception a year from 2019-to-2021. Nicknamed “The General” by his teammates, Gemmel receives praise for his intangibles.

The second San Diego St. defender the 49ers signed via undrafted free agency, defensive back Tayler Hawkins was a key part of SDSU’s secondary for each of the past four seasons. Hawkins played primarily at cornerback but did fill in at safety in 2020. Hawkins had his most productive season easily in 2021, recording 62 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.

Hawkins is a player some felt would get drafted. He played cornerback for the Aztecs, where he showed physicality, great eyes in zone, and the ability to stay with wide receivers. Hawkins was fifth among all draft-eligible cornerbacks in yards per coverage snap. He also was seventh in the percentage of passes that the defensive back got a hand on.

Former Pittsburgh wide receiver Taysir Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers

At Pittsburgh’s Pro Day, Mack ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, and had a 36” vertical jump, with a 10-foot-2 inch broad jump. His shuttles were below average as his short shuttle was 4.33 and his 3-cone time was 7.28.

Mack contributed during all five of his collegiate seasons, but never eclipsed 750 yards in a season. Mack originally attended Indiana, where he recorded 310 receiving yards as a freshman before he transferred to Pittsburgh. Mack peaked in 2019, hauling in 63 receptions for 736 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but he was soon overshadowed by the arrival of Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Injuries limited Mack to just 8 games this past season. He caught 27 passes for 461 yards (17.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

The #49ers are signing UDFA Texas A&M S Leon O'Neal.

O’Neal was a player some had mocked to the 49ers throughout the draft process. He’s more of a subpackage player who is better served around the line of scrimmage. He’s physical, but he doesn’t have the range and struggles in the open field. O’Neal’s stock dipped after posting a 4.76 40-yard dash time, but there’s reason to believe he has much better game speed

Showing closing speed like this on tape is far more important to me than whatever the stopwatch says when you’re running 40 yards in a straight line



All I care about is what happens when the pads come on



#9 is that dude

Dohnovan West to the San Francisco 49ers, per a league source, with $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 guaranteed

Few would have been surprised if the 49ers drafted Arizona State center Dohnovan West at any point from the third round on. Instead, they sign him for $100,000 in guaranteed money to compete for a spot on the interior line. West was a starter as a true freshman for ASU as a right guard and was an honorable mention to the All-Pac-12 team. He shifted to start at left guard as a sophomore and was first-team all-conference. Then, he moved inside to center, where he profiles best in the NFL, this season and earned second-team all-conference honors.

West was graded as a top-5 center in this draft by many analysts. He was viewed as a potential Day 3 pick. Sports Info Solutions had West as their 91st rated player in the draft. He’ll need to learn how to play lower and more under control, but he has the athleticism, demeanor, and agility to execute blocks at the second level and anchor in pass protection. With a year to develop, West is a sneaky candidate to start at center down the road for the 49ers. He’s a 3-year sophomore, so West is on the younger side.