Colin Kaepernick hasn’t given up on returning to the NFL just yet. The former 49ers quarterback threw for scouts at halftime of Michigan’s spring game this weekend and answered some of the questions people have been asking since he was blackballed from the league following the 2016 season.

Does he really still want to play football?

“We still can get out there and sling it,” Kaepernick said to WXYT’s Jenna Trotman. “Really, getting out here today for the exhibition was to be able to show that I can do that. Because one of the questions that my agent kept getting was, ‘Well, it’s been five years. Can he still play?’ So we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it. And really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open, to have that be a pathway to be able to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.”

Wait, does that mean he’s not willing to be a backup?

“I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games. I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that and show that very quickly.”

Kaepernick also told Trotman that he would be willing to do sit-down interviews and a workout if an NFL team is willing to have him. This is the second time the 34-year-old QB has worked out for scouts since becoming a free agent in 2017.

