Golden Nuggets: Frank Gore, the running back’s running back

“Gore’s potential as an NFL evaluator has been discussed since he was a young running back. The 49ers’ former general manager, Scot McCloughan, used to talk about Gore’s ability to single out truly tough-minded and gritty competitors, the type of players Gore referred to as “dog”.”

“I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love ball,” Gore said. “And they [the 49ers] know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

“There’s a litany of reasons why, despite consistent rumblings amongst the fanbase, Gore was never able to come back and produce for the team that drafted him out of the University of Miami in 2005. But now, with the long wait finally over, we can sit back and absorb everything that’s transpired over the back half of Gore’s historic career.”

“McCloughan: I’ll never forget. We’re sitting there after the first week of training camp and we go around the room by position. And we get to the running backs. And (running backs coach Bishop Harris is) a character, anyway. And we’re like, “OK, Bish, what do you think? Who do we keep at running back?” And he said, “I know this: You could blindfold that No. 21 and he could run for more touchdowns this year than Barlow. Blindfolded! I’m telling you right now, guys.”

Terry Jackson, running back: You look at Kevan and say, “This guy, he has all the tools in the book and he’s 6-2, 230 and beautiful body and can move, and he’s got great feet.” You look at a Frank and you think, “What’s this guy gonna do?” You don’t see that power. You don’t see it when he’s walking on the field. You don’t see until the game starts.”

“I know Frank trains with a lot of people, and this is a weird year where our scouts really didn’t have the opportunity to do as much in person,” York said. “And I asked him if he knew any of the guys.”