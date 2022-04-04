Should the 49ers take a flyer on former first-round WR N’Keal harry?

It feels as though we’ve discussed Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry since he entered the NFL out of Arizona State. I remember being at the Sun Devils Pro day and seeing 49ers general manager John Lynch and his right-hand man, Adam Peters.

There were rumors that the Niners had an interest in Harry, who would end up going to New England before San Francisco could draft him. I’d say the Niners are happy with the receiver they ended up drafting in 2019.

Jordan Elliott highlighted the positions the 49ers have heavily invested in during Lynch’s tenure. Unsurprisingly, wide receiver is a position the team keeps taking a swing at. Kyle Shanahan, a former collegiate wide receiver, hasn’t been shy about selecting a receiver early in the NFL Draft.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are the headliners heading into 2022. Aiyuk’s role figures to be different with Trey Lance under center, while Samuel morphed into a superstar in 2021.

Jauan Jennings came on strong as the year came along. When you look at his box score, Jennings’s production is modest, at best. It wasn’t until Week 18 when Jennings surpassed 50 receiving yards. But he managed 15 receptions for first downs.

The goal is to upgrade at every position. If you can get better, do it. San Francisco will likely draft a wideout in this month’s draft. The competition will bring the best out of Jennings, and whichever rookie is brought in.

Harry has 598 receiving yards in three seasons. To say he’s underwhelmed would be an understatement. If you’re Shanahan, the hope is a change of scenery brings the best out of Harry, who could benefit in a scheme like the 49ers.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots, Harry’s time with the Pats is all but up. When discussing a trade, remember the value that we’re talking about. Harry could be had for a Day 3 pick — with the ceiling being a sixth-rounder.

Harry is in the final season of his rookie contract. At 25, Harry would compete for snaps at WR3/4 with Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud. The Niners are strong at the top with Samuel Aiyuk and George Kittle. I think the question is would Harry bring anything to the table that Jennings doesn’t?