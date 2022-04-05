Golden Nuggets: 49ers expressing interest in DB, WR draft prospects

“Representatives from 20 NFL teams are in attendance. Wilson reports that Webb recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-6-inch broad jump.”

“Toure is an interesting prospect. He has decent size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, but tends to work better out of the slot. Additionally Toure is not a speedster, but is known for being an exceptional downhill threat, gaining speed as he runs deeper routes and showing excellent ball skills. He posted the second-highest yards per catch (19.5) in Nebraska history.”

“If you want to save the year. I think Cleveland with Deshaun Watson is a Super Bowl team. The AFC is loaded so it may not turn out that way, but it’s a really good roster. I’m not going to trust Baker to be the backup now, he’s pouting like a child. They’ll move him around the draft. Brissett is a nice player, but I think he’s a one or two game stopgap. He’s a great backup until you have to play him. Jimmy is a better player, we all acknowledge that. That could be the difference of coming out of the Watson suspension with a chance in November to make the playoffs and win.”

“Just the threat alone of him running will create bigger lanes for the running backs, plus the threat of Lance faking the handoff and throwing deep will back off defenses, so the 49ers running backs won’t have to continuously smash into eight-man boxes — a staple of the Garoppolo Offense.”

“Join 49ers RedZone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi and Larry Krueger, formerly of KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger, and Brooks Podcast as they discuss the 49ers offseason, as well as look forward to the NFL Draft and potential draft candidates for the team.”

“I love Jimmy G,” Sanders said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “This is a guy that I remember, going into games, I used to play with so much confidence because I knew that this guy is a winner. You go back and look at his win percentage, his win percentage is ridiculous. He’s a natural-born winner. The moment he got to San Francisco, he started winning.””

“It was announced Monday that Gore, who’s amassed the third most rushing yards in NFL history, is set to make his professional boxing debut for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Promotions at a boxing/MMA event on May 14 in Jackson, Miss. His opponent hasn’t been determined.”

“After spending the past six weeks talking to coaches and experts inside college football as well as many NFL sources, I put together my mock draft based on those evaluations and the needs of each team....”