Who is your dream pick for the 49ers at No. 61?

As we shift our focus to the NFL Draft, diving in has been more difficult this year as the 49ers don’t have a selection until pick No. 61. Last year, you had your pick of the litter as the draft started at No. 3.

It was a foregone conclusion that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson would wind up as the first two picks. The Trey Lance, Mac Jones, and Justin Fields got us through April.

This time around, the 49ers could go in a number of directions with their initial pick. Edge rusher seems to be a popular pick, but I wouldn’t rule out safety or an offensive lineman.

It’s good that San Francisco doesn’t have a need that stares you in the face when you look at their roster. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t holes.

Also, you have to project forward. Emmanuel Moseley enters the final year of his contract. Coming off a season-ending injury, Mike McGlinchey has a fifth-year option but is no longer under contract after this season unless he agrees to an extension with the 49ers.

Pick No. 61 feels like a good spot to snag a safety to pair with Jimmie Ward. As of today, George Odom, Tarvarius Moore, and Talanoa Hufanaga are the options to start at safety. That’s the most glaring need on the roster, in my opinion, when you factor in what safeties are tasked with in today’s NFL.

Georgia’s Lew Cine would be a dream, but I doubt he falls to pick No. 61. Jalen Pitre has a chance to drop in the draft. Any combination of those two, Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker or Kerby Joseph out of Illinois — who I feel is a Jessie Bates clone stylistically — would be impact players from Day 1 and fill a position for the next few years.

Who is your dream pick for the 49ers at pick No. 61?