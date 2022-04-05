49ers to hold Zoom meeting with Kalon Barnes, the fastest player in the NFL Draft

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes ran a 4.23 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time by a defensive back in the NFL Network era and one one-hundredth of a second behind John Ross, who set the combine record at 4.22 in 2017.

It’s no surprise that Barnes ran well. The 5-11, 183-pound cornerback was a member of Baylor’s track team and holds the Texas high-school record in the 100-meter dash at 10.22 seconds.

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are set to hold a Zoom meeting with Barnes. Now, as for his skills on the field, he’s viewed as a late Day 3 pick:

Cornerback with the traits worthy of consideration for a late-round pick. Barnes has legitimate track speed but his play can be too reliant upon that aspect of his game. He’s a better athlete than cover man, often losing track of his coverage duties. He’s athletic and has no excuses for not playing with better technique. Barnes’ length and ball skills could have a team willing to plug him into a practice squad slot to see if there is more consistent football ahead for him.

San Francisco has successfully developed Emmanuel Moseley, who was an undrafted free agent. I’m sure Moseley’s scouting report didn’t project him as a starter on a championship-caliber defense.

The visits for the Niners should continue to pick up. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, Nebraska wideout Samori Toure met with wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson Monday. Toure finished 2021 with 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

At his pro day, the 6’3, 191-pound receiver Toure ran a 4.43 40-yard dash (would have been good for 12th among all WRs at the Combine), with an impressive 6.77 3-cone drill (good for second), and a short shuttle of 4.22 (good for fourth). Toure is likely another Day 3 target for the Niners.