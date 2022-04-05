2 free agent wide receivers visit the 49ers

Per Aaron Wilson, formerly of The Houston Chronicle, the 49ers are hosting a pair of veteran wide receivers Tuesday. Malik Turner, who recently visited the Arizona Cardinals, and Marcus Johnson were at Niners headquarters.

Turner was an undrafted free agent in 2018 before spending 2018-2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. Turner spent a portion of 2020 on the Green Bay Packers practice squad before joining Dallas and appearing in 11 games for the Cowboys during the 2021 regular season.

Turner, 26, 6’2”, 202 pounds, finished the season with 12 receptions for 149 receiving yards and three touchdowns this past year with the Cowboys. It’s worth noting that 82 of those yards came in a 56-14 blowout late in the year against Washington, and 61 of those yards came on one play.

Johnson, 6’1”, 204 pounds, will be 27 come training camp. He was an undrafted free agent out of Texas, Kyle Shanahan’s alma mater. Johnson appeared in ten games with the Eagles in 2017, 18 with the Colts from 2018 to 2020 — including nine starts — and started in three games last season for the Titans.

Johnson’s calling card seems geared more toward special teams. He has 11 kickoff returns for 216 yards. It’s only an average of 19.6, but that’s one way to get on the field for San Francisco.