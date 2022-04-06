Golden Nuggets: Special teams continues to be a focus

“Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner both visited with San Francisco.... In 41 games with 12 starts, Johnson has 51 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also been a contributor on special teams and helped return kicks for the Titans... In four seasons Turner has 29 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 41 games. He’s seen significant special teams work in his career.”

“Lance and the Niners don’t need to actually be ready until September. That means there’s plenty of time for Lance to fine tune his throwing mechanics, immerse himself in Shanahan’s playbook, get to know new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and build rapport with teammates.”

“[Nick Cross, safety] is a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler,” Zierlein said. “He’s a tight-hipped, linear mover, so flipping and flying are not his strong suit. He’s capable of matching with most flavors of tight end and will be most comfortable in coverages that allow him to play with a downhill trigger. He has the temperament, size and toughness to become an eventual starter in the league.”“

“Now San Francisco is in the midst of a similar kind of run and the 2022 draft will have a real impact on their future even if there isn’t a ton of room on the roster for rookies to contribute. They whiffed badly on the 2012 draft and it left them bereft of talent in the couple years after it. They can’t whiff the same way in 2022 if they want to extend their Super Bowl window.”

“Verrett being signed to the 49ers is likeliest to occur in training camp. Should the young cornerbacks the 49ers have aboard — Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir — still show signs of being wet behind the ears, then they will definitely look to free agency to find a veteran who can step in. What better player for them to consider and target than Verrett who has familiarity?”

“Again, no one has worn the number 21 since Gore left, as there’s been a tacit understanding that it’s to be left unworn, for now. Maiocco suggested that might be the way the 49ers deal with newer legends, by quasi-retiring the number until someone else earns the right to wear it.”