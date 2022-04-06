Deebo Samuel’s extension could look a lot like Stefon Diggs’

On Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills agreed to an extension with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs for four years, $104 million that includes $70 million guaranteed. Diggs will average $24 million per year. Diggs’ contract included a $21.5 million signing bonus, which helped his 2022 cap number go down.

So, this offseason, Tyreek Hill received $72.2 million guaranteed, while Davante Adams got $65 million, and Diggs is now at $70 million. Hill and Diggs are 28, while Adams is 29. Deebo Samuel, who is in line for a mega extension, turned 26 in January.

Deebo’s breakout season came in his third year, technically. But 2021 was the first time Samuel played more than 11 games in three years. Unlike the three other wideouts, Samuel hasn’t had the luxury of having three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing him the ball.

Deebo and DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown are the next cluster of wideouts to break the bank. Metcalf could be traded on or before the NFL Draft. If that happens, it’s likely that Metcalf’s new team will extend him before the 49ers and Samuel work a deal out. I’d be curious to see how a Brown or Metcalf extension affects Samuel’s deal moreso than the three receivers mentioned above.

Samuel receiving a four-year, $96 million contract with an average of $24 million annually feels like the ballpark we’re in. Deebo will likely be closer to $55 million than $65 million as far as guaranteed money goes.

Another thing to keep in mind is how Samuel’s injuries during his first two seasons will affect the key numbers in his contract, such as guaranteed money and his signing bonus. But we’re still a few months away from an extension.