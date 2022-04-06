What’s the biggest mistake the 49ers could make in this year’s draft?

We’ve identified the holes on the 49ers roster and how they could go about filling them via the NFL Draft later this month. There are question marks along the offensive line, safety, and at edge rusher.

Some of that is due to uncertainty. It’s easy to question something you haven’t seen first-hand or when you aren’t privy to what’s going on behind closed doors. A prime example is when you see the Niners mocked a guard at No. 61.

While it’s true the team could upgrade from Daniel Brunskill, and Laken Tomlinson took his talents to Denver, Kyle Shanahan seemed confident and comfortable with Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore. If Moore, or perhaps a later-round pick, can’t beat out Brunskill, then that’s your starting right guard. Again, I struggle to see the team investing early in a guard.

The easy answer to the article’s title is failing to build around the cornerstone, your prized investment, Trey Lance. Of course, that doesn’t mean the 49ers have to draft a wide receiver with their first pick. It also doesn’t limit them to drafting only offensive players, as crazy as it sounds.

Lance shouldn’t have to feel like he has to score every time he takes the field. He also shouldn’t feel like he’s running for his life every time he drops back to pass.

The 49ers have consistently built through the trenches under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. It’s unlikely they will deviate from that plan in the 2022 draft. With that in mind, what’s the biggest mistake you believe the 49ers could make in this year’s draft?