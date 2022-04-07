Golden Nuggets: How can the Niners improve at edge?

“It’s about swinging on upside and betting on good coaching maximizing reasonable investments. The strategy isn’t particularly sexy, but with an elite defensive line coach, the 49ers have reaped the rewards in the form of Kerry Hyder Jr. and Arden Key the past two seasons. Tom Compton provided similar found value at tackle last season, too.”

3-Cone: 6.84 seconds, 9.88 RAS, ELITE.

“It was composed with the help of draft experts and former general managers and with an eye toward both the holes on the 49ers roster and the deepest positions in this year’s class of college players.”

“Despite the front office using free agency to sure up the two biggest weaknesses from the 2021 campaign—cornerback and special teams—there are still some holes that will need to be addressed in the draft, mainly along the interior offensive line, an EDGE player opposite Nick Bosa, and a possible replacement for safety Jaquiski Tartt, who is still available in free agency but does not seem to be a priority for the front office to bring back.”

“The San Francisco 49ers were on the clock with pick No. 61 and selected defensive end Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State. Ebiketie finished the season with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 34 solo tackles. Ebiketie’s combine and pro-day results were through the roof. At the combine, he was second in the vertical jump (38”) and second in the broad jump (10’8”). He had a 4.65 40-time, a 4.24 in the 20-yard shuttle, and a 6.95 in the three-cone drill at his pro day. Ebiketie has power and active hands. His ability to whip and rip and the edge screams Kris Kocurek. “

“Potential Trade: 49ers acquire No. 35 pick from New York Jets for Nos. 93, 172 and 187 picks.”

“Earlier in the offseason, Key expressed his intentions to return to the 49ers on an Instagram Live, adding that while San Francisco was his desired destination, there had to be mutual interest to a contract of Key’s liking.”

“Not a likely scenario by any means, but things can change fast in the draft where a scenario of Garoppolo being traded can come to pass. This is where the 49ers need to be in the loop and dangle Garoppolo in front of teams. It would be malpractice to not market him out there as a reminder to teams if they whiff on getting their desired quarterback in the draft.”

“What makes the Diggs deal great news for the 49ers is the average per-season calculation of just over $20.2 million, which is much lower than the other two mega-deals. Hill’s new contract with the Dolphins amounts to four years at $23.85 million per season while Adams’ average is $22.5 million over the first three seasons.”