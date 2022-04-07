49ers to meet with SMU WR Danny Gray, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

The 49ers continue to meet with potential Day 3 wide receivers. Aaron Wilson reported that the 49ers have a scheduled visit next week with SMU standout receiver Danny Gray, who also is meeting with the Raiders, Vikings, Saints, and Colts.

The 6’2”, 199-pound wideout caught 49 passes for 803 yards. Gray, a Senior Bowl invite, has a track background. He’s a state champion in the 100-meter dash in Texas to give you an idea about his speed. So, him running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine is no fluke.

Here’s NFL.com’s overview for Gray:

Two-year starter on the FBS level with athleticism and play speed to project a continuing ascent at the next level. Gray stepped into a top playmaking role for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field. His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath. He needs to get a little stronger and limit the focus drops, but Gray has an inside/outside skill set with intriguing upside as a future WR3 with more work.

He’s listed as the 64th overall prospect on NFL.com’s big board. Some have compared him to Pittsburgh Steeler receiver Diontae Johnson to give you an idea of the player.

From what I’ve seen, Gray has breakaway speed and can separate in multiple ways. SMU ran a lot of quick routes to get Gray the ball, such as screens, slants, curls, and crossing routes to allow him to create after the catch. His 8.5 yards after the catch is fifth-best among all draft-eligible receivers

He’s probably closer to a WR4 in the NFL. However, it’s interesting to see the 49ers pivot to speedy, twitchier wideouts such as Ray-Ray McCloud as opposed to Jauan Jennings/Mohamed Sanu now that Trey Lance is under center.