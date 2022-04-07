The 49ers have three big transactions that have been looming over their heads the entire offseason: trade Jimmy Garoppolo, and resign Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

During today’s Gold Standard podcast, Levin Black and I explored how the Seattle Seahawks could significantly impact both of those going forward.

First, we’ll talk about quarterbacks. The Seahawks have been seen as the leading candidate to trade for Baker Mayfield for some time. If that happens, the compensation in that deal will have a direct influence on the compensation that the 49ers would receive in a deal for Jimmy Garoppolo.

As different as those two players are, deals involving players at the same position are never done in a vacuum. If the Seahawks are able to get Baker for very minimal compensation, that could depress whatever the 49ers get back for Jimmy G (or lead to his outright release).

Second, let’s look at wide receivers. John Lynch has talked about Deebo Samuel’s deal as a foregone conclusion multiple times this offseason. Unfortunately for the 49ers, the top has recently been blown off the wide receiver market thanks to new deals for Devante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs. There are now nine wide receivers in the league that earn at least 20 million dollars a year.

At the same time, we’ve seen how quickly contract negotiations can go sideways when the market changes. The Chiefs and Tyreek Hill were close to a contract extension during the Combine, but things went off the rails when Devante Adams got his new deal after being traded to the Raiders. Once Hill saw what Adams was getting, he wanted more from the Chiefs before agreeing to a new contract. The Chiefs weren’t willing to meet that price, and soon after, Hill was a Miami Dolphin and the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Suppose the Seahawks were to move D.K. At some point before the start of the season, Metcalf, the same thing could happen with the 49ers and Deebo Samuel. Any deal for Metcalf is going to involve a contract with his new team, and depending on the terms of that contract, they could change what Samuel is asking for from San Francisco.

It sure would be nice if the 49ers got a deal done with Deebo, and everyone could stop freaking out about every little thing he does on social media, but that probably isn’t going to happen any time soon. Along the way, one of the 49ers’ biggest rivals might have a significant impact on two of the biggest transaction left for the team this offseason.