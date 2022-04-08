Golden Nuggets: Scrub-ocalypse

“The Texas product tested extremely well in terms of explosiveness coming out of college, with a 97th percentile broad jump and 4.39-second 40-yard dash, but struggled with short-area quickness. He is clearly a back end of the roster type player who you’d hope could compete in a similar way to Trent Sherfield last season.”

“This week, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel removed his 49ers profile picture on Instagram, unfollowed the team and deleted over 80 posts from his account, as Ari Meirov of PFF pointed out. Could this mean something, or nothing?”

“It’s becoming routine at this point. A player is up for extension. Their team refuses to give them said extension. The player publicly airs their frustration over social media. Fans of said team go crazy and start spouting out wild theories and accusations. The two parties come to an agreement and then everybody pretends to be happy while we forget anything ever happened.”

“I think he’s upset, and I think the Niners, they don’t give money out,” Schrager said. “[George] Kittle had to wait, and other guys had to wait. Jimmy’s (Garoppolo) still on the salary cap right now for $25 million. … [Players are] not getting it when they want it. They’re going to get it when the team wants it.”

“Last season at Tennessee, [Velus] Jones caught 62 passes for over 800 yards, seven touchdowns, and racked up 1,722 all-purpose yards. He has straight-line speed and lateral speed which allows him not to lose a step when running routes. Most of his targets came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage as he wasn’t asked to run a very diverse route tree at Tennessee. Jones, 25, spent six years in college between USC and Tennessee which likely will give some teams pause.”

“We’ve taken a shot at ranking 38 of those 40 draft picks based on their success with the 49ers, leaving out two players we feel still need more of a body of work at the NFL level before assigning a grade.”