Golden Nuggets: Mike McDaniel is bringing in Reuben Foster for a workout

We still need the following teams to start up our Niners Nation community Mock Draft: Jaguars, Saints, Patriots, Titans. Please email me at kyle.posey@sbnation.com if you are interested and we will get this bad boy off the ground this weekend.

“We don’t know what Trey Lance is going to bring,” Gore added. “... In a couple of preseason games, he showed a little glimpse and stuff. But I’d say, right now, Jimmy [gives the 49ers the best chance] because every time he’s out there, they win. He went to the Super Bowl. He went to the playoffs. He’s been in the league for a while, so he understands the offense. He’s smart. Right now, I would say Jimmy.”

It was a weird rookie year for the 2021 third-round selection. San Francisco traded a pair of fourth-round picks to get Sermon, but he could never make consistently make his way onto the field. He played in nine games with most of his contributions coming on special teams. There’s some speculation he was brought in to play in the offense with Trey Lance, but the fact he ran just 41 times as a rookie isn’t a promising sign. He’ll need a strong offseason to carve out a bigger role in 2022.

No. 1 player on 49ers NFL Draft big board: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The top player on any big board should be one a team has little chance at grabbing. It’s time to think greedy. After all, it’s a big board. Not a mock draft.

Kyle Shanahan would have an awfully tough time passing on Trey Lance’s former teammate at North Dakota State, wide receiver Christian Watson, if he somehow inexplicably fell to the Niners at No. 61. Heck, after Watson dazzled during the 2022 Senior Bowl and then again at the scouting combine, running a 4.36 40-yard time in the process, it wouldn’t be shocking if the 6-foot-4, 208-pound wideout ended up being selected in Round 1.

Reuben Foster, a former All-American linebacker at Alabama and a San Francisco 49ers first-round pick who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 in the wake of a serious knee injury, will audition for the Dolphins on Friday, according to a source close to the team.

San Francisco selected him 31st overall in the 2017 Draft; he dropped from a potential top 20 pick in the wake of a failed, diluted drug test and spring shoulder surgery. Foster blamed food poisoning for forcing him to hydrate to the point that his urine sample was reported as diluted at the NFL Combine.

San Francisco got the ball in Samuel’s hands last season when they needed a big play. The 83-yard screen that sparked a stagnant 49ers offense vs. the Bears sticks out. So does his 43-yard catch vs. the Rams in Week 17 to help send the game to overtime. His rushing touchdown vs. the Cowboys in the wild-card game, his third-and-7 run for 9 yards vs. the Packers to set up the game-winning field goal in the divisional round, and his insane NFC championship TD on a screen pass all jump out as moments the 49ers gave the ball to him when they needed a big play. There were more than that, but those are the big ones. Looking down their roster, it’s hard to envision another player becoming a go-to rushing and receiving threat the way Samuel did.