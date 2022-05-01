Golden Nuggets: Sorting through Day 3 picks/UDFA class

“I’ve reported a few times that I believe this is mostly a money situation. Samuel, believing that his “wide back” role as a receiver plus running back exposes him to potential career-shortening hits, probably is seeking a guaranteed number close to the $72.2 million that the Dolphins just included in Tyreek Hill’s new deal. The 49ers, agreeing that the thing that makes him most valuable also could shorten his prime years, probably have already told him that they will not be coming anywhere near that figure.”

“The 49ers’ starting defensive line looks explosive with three former first-round picks and a second-rounder — Jackson — poised to rush the passer this season. The D-line depth might be even more impressive with the team adding a penetrating interior rusher in Davis at the end of the sixth round. He’s recovering from a 2021 ACL tear and could get a redshirt season.....The team also added more weapons for Trey Lance, including a receiver, Gray, who can take advantage of Lance’s big arm. However, the blockers directly in front of Lance are question marks. Right guard, for instance, was a weak spot when Shanahan and Lynch took over in 2017 and installed journeyman Brandon Fusco. Six seasons later, it doesn’t seem any more stable, and now there’s a question at left guard, too, after Laken Tomlinson went to the Jets in free agency.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is everything they had to say.”

At the very least, the 49ers drafted a player who has the requisite size and athletic burst off the line to fit into their system, and a player who is self aware enough to describe areas for improvement without embarassment. That generally bodes well for development.”

“The 49ers addressed their biggest need in the 2022 draft when they selected UTSA OL Spencer Burford in the fourth round. While he wasn’t a Day 1 or 2 pick, Burford has the tools to be in the mix for a starting guard job right away.”

“My first plan is to go to the NFL and try to play 10 years there,” Burford told GoUTSA.com. “When I get out, I am going to try to be a detective. I don’t want to put bad people in jail, more to keep people out of jail. I want to be the start of positivity in the community and be someone that people can trust. Being in the community to help everybody and give back, that is what I believe in.”

“He certainly fits in the Williams mold in that he is, well, diminutive and quick. He lists at 5’9″, 189 pounds and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Most projections had him going undrafted.”

“[Fordham OL Nick Zakeli] is a stubby-armed offensive line prospect with fairly encouraging athletic traits, which, at this point in the draft is generally worth swinging on.”

““I only played O-Line my senior year of high school,” Zakelj said after being selected by the 49ers. “I kind of went through a late growth spurt, so it was kind of basically between Fordham and schools like Columbia. As I got to Fordham, obviously you dream of going to the NFL, but kind of not really. That wasn’t my purpose of going to Fordham. I went to Fordham to get a great education, to be able to play ball at a D-I level and be able to study. That’s a big reason I went to Fordham is the great academics there, so that’s something I was able to accomplish — getting my undergrad and my masters while I was there while also achieving my goals of getting to the NFL.”

“Why should you be excited about[Mercer IOL Jason] Poe? He is an absolutely elite athlete. He has below-average size, but that hasn’t generally been a disqualifier in the outside zone scheme at center. Mobility is key as long as play strength is not sacrificed.”

“[UCF DT Kalia Davis is] obviously viewed as a developmental prospect, acknowledging to reporters that he is “fairly new to the position” of defensive tackle, but flashed quick-twitch traits and ability to fire off the ball, which Kris Kocurek evidently liked.”

“What will Castro-Fields bring to the 49ers? An intriguing mix of size, speed, athleticism, and versatility that could result in him being used a number of ways. Here’s a look at what to know as Castro-Fields begins his 49ers career.”

“I played linebacker in high school and I was recruited in college as a linebacker,” Davis said after being selected by the 49ers. “So I played linebacker my freshman and sophomore year at USC. My junior year, that’s when I moved to D-End and five games into my 2019 season I moved to D-Tackle. I’ve been a D-Tackle ever since.”

“Out of high school I for sure should have offers, but I played a role in that too because I was playing basketball too,” Womack said after being selected by the 49ers. “So I didn’t really know which sport I wanted to do. I chose late and didn’t really go to camps and get that exposure like kids do nowadays. So that was on me, but my tape was good. A lot of colleges for sure missed out on a dawg.”

“Kyle Shanahan made a direct comparison to one of his old faves, saying he’s “very similar to Nick Mullens.” He singled out his ability to stand in the pocket under pressure, saying he has great balance and generally doesn’t need great protection to deliver the ball to the right place.”

“The reactions to the three choices the 49ers made on Day 2 were decidedly mixed. Most analysts liked the selection of USC edge defender Drake Jackson at pick 61 overall in Round 2, with a couple giving the choice very high praise. The reviews for the selection of LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price at pick 93 overall in Round 3 were not nearly as kind, while the selection of SMU wide receiver Danny Gray at pick 105 overall in Round 3 were more varied.”

“In essence, the third round for the 49ers may well have been the opening salvo of a new round of negotiations between them and their star wide receiver. “You don’t want to take a running back’s punishment, so we spent premium draft capital to ensure there are enough running backs to handle the load. We also spent premium draft capital to help open up the field for you to do your thing for the foreseeable future” is a pretty convincing argument for bringing a disgruntled player back into the fold.”

“Two prominent NFL Media Insiders — Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport — both echoed the sentiments of Samuel’s tweet, saying a trade to the Patriots wasn’t true.”

“In particular, offensive linemen Dohnovan West out of Arizona State and Jason Poe out of Mercer, as well as linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel out of North Carolina stood out, given the unlikelihood that they would actually go undrafted.”

“The 49ers drafted two offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft in Spencer Burford of Texas-San Antonio (Round 4) and Nick Zakelj of Fordham (Round 6). Burford played guard and tackle in college while Zakelj was primarily a tackle, but the 49ers will probably see if either of them can play center. “

“Jackson couldn’t hide his excitement as he joked he would fly from Vegas to Santa Clara in “two seconds.”

“Lynch sounded more optimistic about Mack’s return during the draft than Monday when he seemed to suggest the 13-year veteran’s retirement was imminent. If Mack isn’t back, the 49ers could also eye a veteran center. On that front, it’s notable that center JC Tretter, 31, remains on the free-agent market after he was released by the Browns in a cost-cutting move in mid-March.”