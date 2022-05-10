The man who once screamed, “You f**king suck!” at his own quarterback after an interception during practice could now have a “key role” in prime time NFL programming next season. According to Ian Rapoport, Richard Sherman and Amazon are close to an agreement that would transition Sherman into the next part of his football career.

Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season. He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

I think Richard Sherman would be a breath of fresh air as an analyst. Too many former players are afraid to criticize guys they know and played within the league. I don’t believe Richard Sherman would have that problem. That doesn’t mean I expect (or want) Sherman screaming insults at people all the time. On the contrary, I think he would bring nuanced, measured analysis to the broadcast. Essentially, he’d be tough but fair.

The exact nature of the role hasn’t been revealed yet, but regardless of his specific job, football broadcasts are going to look and sound a lot different for fans next year. Of all the broadcasting partners of the league, only CBS left their top announcing trio untouched:

A refresher in case you forgot:

CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt with analyst and sideline roles unofficial as of now

NBC: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark on the sidelines

ESPN: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman with Lisa Salters on the sidelines

Amazon: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with the sideline role unofficial as of now

Overall, I think fans are in good shape with those crews doing the biggest and best games of the season.

Let’s be honest; it could be worse.