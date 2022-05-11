SB Nation Reacts: How many interceptions will Trey Lance throw in in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

During the offseason, fans are impressed by any and everything surrounding their favorite players. We’re at the stage where videos of professional athletes lifting weights are being shared.

Some players get lumped into arguments where they had no business being in the first place and get tagged with lofty expectations. So, unsurprisingly, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is this week’s target.

Using interceptions to determine whether or not a player performed well ignores almost all context. Last year, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen were all in the top-5 in interceptions thrown. Each of those three is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

People expect rookies to throw interceptions. Trevor Lawrence was tied for the league lead in interceptions and threw five more than he had touchdowns. Zach Wilson threw 11 interceptions to only nine touchdowns but looked more like a fourth-round pick than the No. 2 overall selection.

Mac Jones had 13 interceptions and was fortunate not to throw more, while Justin Fields had three more interceptions than touchdowns. Each first-round quarterback taken last year threw double-digit interceptions.

For today’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask how many interceptions do you think Lance will throw this season? We’re assuming he starts for the entire season. Will he be closer to Lawrence, throwing 17, or a Jalen Hurts type, who threw nine interceptions for the Eagles last season. The comparisons are endless.

Lance reminded me the most of former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb as a prospect. In his first full season as a starter, McNabb threw 21 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions. He also added 629 yards rushing on the ground with six touchdowns. That’s the type of season I envision Lance having.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.