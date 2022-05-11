Brace yourself: Terrell Owens has entered the chat.

Speaking to NBC LX before his Fan Controlled Football League game over the weekend, Owens threw his two cents in on the Deebo Samuel situation with the 49ers.

I’ve talked to him personally, I know what’s going on. I know what transpired. Until he’s ready to say what happened with that situation, I’ll just keep that between us. It’s unfortunate, but when you think about the productivity that he brought to that team playing running back and receiver, there’s no way they should be balking at - they should be wanting to pay this guy what he’s worth. To pay this guy not market value with the production that he’s putting on the field, that’s not cool.

First, it was Odell Beckham Jr., and now apparently, Terrell Owens has had “the talk” with Deebo Samuel.

That fact that Samuel and Owens have conversed about things is enough to make 49ers fans who are old enough to remember TO a little queasy. If you’re too young to know how disruptive Owens could be when he was unhappy, his lecture on the subject would begin with the words, “I’m Terrell Owens, and this is my MasterClass.”

The irony here is that Deebo is probably the closest thing the 49ers have seen to Terrell Owens since TO was wearing number 81 for them in the late 90s and early 2000s. Both players are known for their physicality and strength with the ball in their hands, both can absolutely take over a game, and both players get extremely unhappy around contract time.

Based on Owens’ comments and what we already know about the situation, this is more than likely simply about money. Given what AJ Brown signed for and that the 49ers have always seemed willing to pay Deebo, hopefully, things will have a happier ending than they did the last time a transcendent receiver wanted out of town.