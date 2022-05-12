The NFL’s regular-season schedule will officially be announced tonight (after most of it leaks throughout this afternoon), and we found out yesterday that one more player will get a chance to exact revenge on Kyle Shanahan’s squad: Dante Pettis.

thank you Lord year 5 lets goooo ⬇️ #ChiTown pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm — dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022

In addition to Pettis, plenty of people will have the opportunity to stick it to San Francisco in 2022:

Travis Kelce can make Jimmie Ward pay for saying, “I can’t wait to face Travis Kelce. Someone, please tell him I said it,” during a session on Instagram Live this offseason.

Mike McDaniel, Raheem Mostert, Trent Sherfield, and River Cracraft can all stick it to their former boss when they come to Levi’s Stadium.

Tyreek Hill should also have an ax to grind with Ward after the 49ers’ safety said, “I wish I could catch Tyreek. I’d love to put that boy to sleep” during that same Instagram Live.

Joey Bosa can one-up his little brother in front of the Faithful.

Daniel Snyder’s team will get the chance to ruin the Shanahans’ week.

Tom Brady will no doubt be chomping at the bit to show the 49ers what they missed by not signing him in 2020.

Russell Wilson could win his 18th game against the 49ers in 22 career chances.

Despite some ups and downs since the turn of the century, the 49ers are almost never boring, and right now, this season looks to be no exception.