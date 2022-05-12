Golden Nuggets: The biggest day of the year... schedule release day

“I would just say, ‘Own it. Be confident. Trust the process. And just trust all the tools that are around you.’ They’re going to put him in a great position to win ball games and make incredible plays. He has the talent. I’m looking forward to it. He’s going to have a bright future.”

“Although it certainly seems as if the Los Angeles Rams are out-spending their closest competitors for high-level talent, that is really not the case.

However, there is no denying they have deployed a vastly different roster-building strategy than the 49ers.”

“That leaves a couple of notable position battles up for grabs, though, starting at nickel cornerback where the Niners watched their longtime starter, K’Waun Williams, depart in free agency. Verrett’s presence could mean Emmanuel Moseley moves into a slot-duty role, or San Francisco can hope its fifth-round NFL Draft choice, Samuel Womack, winds up emerging as a possibility.”

“Third straight AFC West matchup, but no doubt the most anticipated matchup on the entire schedule. The last time the 49ers saw Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it was in Super Bowl LIV where the Niners fell 20-17.”

“After the upcoming three-day rookie minicamp, organized team activities kick off on May 23. The 49ers’ only mandatory minicamp will be held June 13-15, with training camp expected to start at the end of July.”

“A better plan would have been to sign a quality center during free agency. But to do that, the 49ers would have had to cut Jimmy Garoppolo and create cap space, something they apparently are unwilling to do.”

AROUND THE NFL: New Bears Receiver Owns High TD Ratio

“Former Giants and 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was the 44th pick of the 2018 draft by the 49ers out of Washington but has suffered through a career plagued by injuries and a lack of production.”