Schedule leaks: The 49ers will reportedly open the season against the Bears

We can expect multiple schedule leaks throughout Thursday ahead of the official release at 5 PM PT. Danny Parkins of 670 The Score in Chicago is confirming the Chicago Bears opponents. In Week 1, the Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers:

I’ve gotta go hit golf balls so I’ll give ya the #Bears home opener now and then have some more for ya shortly after 11am CT



Bears open the season at home against the 49ers week 1. https://t.co/VSGPbKgoXt — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2022

When both teams faced in the middle of the season last year, we thought we’d see Justin Fields versus Trey Lance. This time, that’s more likely to happen with the uncertainty of Jimmy Garoppolo and nobody standing in the way of Fields as the starter.

The 49ers won 33-22 in Chicago last season, but they had to outscore the Bears 18-6 in the fourth quarter after Chicago came within a point after Fields had this miraculous touchdown run on 4th & 1:

This was the best play I saw live all of last season. On 4th & 1 for all the marbles, Fields made a bunch of pro athletes look silly. https://t.co/Gt0vaIx4Gx pic.twitter.com/2I05rp4Plb — KP (@KP_Show) May 12, 2022

I remember sitting in the corner of the end zone in the press box where Fields was running, thinking, “no way he scores.” This time around, hopefully, that’s Lance.

The Bears missed the extra point, and the 49ers would score a touchdown on the next drive to put the game away. Still, the game was closer than expected.

I don’t think the Niners will have to worry about a close game this time around. We don’t know what we’ll get from Lance, and there will be nerves, but the Bears have had a forgettable offseason, to say the least.

Current schedule leaks:

Week 1: @ Bears

Week 11: @ Cardinals, in Mexico City

Week 12: vs. Saints

We’ll update this as the day goes along. Feel free to share what you see in the comments. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but the locals here in Phoenix believe Kyler Murray and company will finish the season in Levi’s Stadium in Week 18.