PFF names Emmanuel Moseley as the most underrated 49er

Pro Football Focus named the most underrated player for each team in the NFL, and for the 49ers, it was a player who has been steady for them three seasons in a row, Emmanuel Moseley.

In September of 2019, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a foot injury that forced him from the starting lineup. Enter an undrafted free agent from 2018 who was thrown into a lineup where teams shied away from throwing to Richard Sherman.

Moseley would go on to allow a 44% completion percentage on 47 targets and start nine games during a Super Bowl run. In 2020, Moseley saw his numbers spike, but he still found ways to impact the game. Last season, Moseley had to be the Niners CB1 after various injuries. Moseley himself started only 11 games, which is why the 49ers invested in multiple cornerbacks in the draft.

Moseley is a quality CB2. He proved that in 2021, as he had a career-low 6.1 yards per target, didn’t allow a touchdown, and had a career-high ten pass breakups. Moseley’s aggressiveness as a tackler proved to be pivotal too.

Here’s what PFF had to say about E-Man:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB EMMANUEL MOSELEY Cornerback has been a problem spot for the 49ers for years, but that has more to do with the group as a whole than the complete absence of any quality play at all. Moseley may not be a Pro Bowler, but the two seasons in which he has played his most snaps have been above average in overall and PFF coverage grade. For his career, he has allowed an 83.6 passer rating, which is better than average, and while he isn’t anybody’s idea of a suitable No. 1 cornerback, he can make a difference as a solid part of a secondary.

In today’s NFL, you need a competent secondary. The 49ers did not have that in the NFC Championship. If Charvarius Ward is as good as I think he is, Moseley should thrive in a CB2 role. He won’t be isolated against Odell Beckham or the other team’s WR1 on third down.

Moseley is a solid choice for the most underrated Niner. Who would you pick on the roster? Daniel Brunskill has an argument. Azeez Al-Shaair isn’t far behind. You have options.