49ers open up as 6.5-point favorites against the Bears in Week 1

The release of the 49ers schedule means we have opening odds. San Francisco travels to face the Chicago Bears to start the 2022 regular season. We’re not going to break the game down yet as no depth chart is set in stone during May. Rookie minicamps are underway. There’s a long way to go.

That didn’t stop Vegas from releasing opening odds for each Week 1 game. The 49ers opened up at 6.5-point favorites over the Bears at DraftKings SportsBook, with a total of only 42.5. The line implies a low-scoring game where the 49ers win in an ugly one, 25-19.

There’s only one spread during the first week with a higher number than 6.5, and that’s the Colts at -7.5 over the Texans. Only one total is lower than 42.5, and that’s the Broncos/Seahawks.

Last year, the Niners were -8.5-point favorites in Week 1 over the Detroit Lions but failed to cover after Detroit scored 23 second-half points. I don’t think anybody expected that game to have a combined 74 points, either.

What do you think about this line? Should the 49ers be touchdown favorites for the Bears? The spread and total say more about Vegas’s expectations for Chicago heading into the season.

Justin Fields has Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones, Tajae Sharpe, and Dante Pettis to throw the ball to. Plus, the Bears have question marks all over their offensive line.

If I were a gambling man, and the Bears team total was set at 19, I would bet that under and feel great about Chicago not reaching it.