Golden Nuggets: Oontz oontz another weekend

“The most exciting thing is when he gets the ball in his hands, how hard he runs,” 49ers director of college scouting Tariq Ahmad said. “After he catches the ball, he was an absolute weapon (in college). We are all extremely excited about the speed and the ability to create space.”

“6. Lance briefly observed part of Friday’s rookie minicamp practice. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio was also on hand. Fangio was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2011-14, back when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach”

“ After the 23-year-old dropped a deep pass on Friday, he held himself accountable by dropping to the ground and busting out 10 push-ups (h/t Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle).”

”The rookie minicamp concludes on Sunday. The team will kick off organized team activities on May 23. The offseason program will end with a three-day mandatory minicamp starting June 13.”

