Golden Nuggets: Start your week right with a fresh Jimmy G trade rumor

“The door is open slightly for [Corral] to potentially take the [starting quarterback] job because the Panthers are still essentially looking for veteran quarterback help,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday. “They would like somebody else; that’s why the Baker Mayfield situation, Jimmy Garoppolo might not be completely dead at this point. And so it certainly seems [Darnold] is the favorite to start.”

“But I certainly think by the time we get to the end of June, if Trey Lance is where they hope he’s going to be a little under two months from now, then there would be a motivation to try to move Jimmy then, especially if he can demonstrate to another team that he can throw at that point.”

“There’s no denying that the 49ers Faithful give the team a home crowd atmosphere at most away venues. Planning ahead is imperative. Now that the 2022 NFL schedule has dropped, it’s time to start making reservations for the road trips that are not to be missed.”

“Considering Jeff Wilson is getting up there in age and Trey Sermon hasn’t done much in the league since being drafted last year, Davis-Price could be the surprise stand-out rookie throughout training camp. Considering he was drafted in round three, the coaching staff already views Tyrion Davis-Price as a potential weapon in the offense.”

“You always surf the Baseball Reference … the coolest thing ever, just even looking at Barry Bonds’ Baseball Reference page [was] probably one of my favorite sites in general, just seeing that 2004 season,” Zakelj gushed. “That’s something that’s just so crazy.”

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8 @ Los Angeles Rams: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 11 @ Arizona Cardinals: Monday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET (Mexico City, Mexico)

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET

“Finishing first place in the NFC West last year, the three at-large games LA will receive in 2022 will come against some pretty noteworthy competition.

And those games on Los Angeles’ schedule could easily determine whether or not McVay and Co. are legitimate postseason favorites: